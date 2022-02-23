Mainprize Offshore returns to Manor Marine for another wind farm service vessel

UK-based vessel owner and services provider Mainprize Offshore has placed an order at domestic shipbuilder Manor Marine for the construction of a second offshore wind farm service vessel.

The second vessel to be built at the site in Portland for Mainprize Offshore will be another 26-metre supa-swath catamaran designed by Walker Marine Design and due for delivery in early 2023.

Bob Mainprize, managing director at Mainprize Offshore, said the vessel, dubbed the MO9, is the company’s eleventh newbuild out of its 20-vessel operational plan. “The award clearly demonstrates the confidence we have with the Manor team and offers a long-term partnership to enable Mainprize to offer high quality, high performance, and efficient vessels, built and delivered on time,” he added.

Construction of the MO9 will begin this month, alongside sister vessel the MO8 at Manor Marine. The MO8 is scheduled for delivery in May 2022. The build of the MO9 will mark the seventh crew transfer vessel constructed by Manor Marine. The vessel will have a cargo capacity of 40 tonnes, seating for 24 passengers, 175 sq m of deck space, and a maximum speed of 27 knots.