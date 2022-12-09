Mainstream, Statkraft and Ocean Winds add Aker Solutions to Norwegian floating wind scheme

A consortium of Aker Horizons-controlled Mainstream Renewable Power, Statkraft and Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables (EDPR), has teamed up with Aker Solutions as part of their plan to apply for the development of a floating wind project at the Utsira Nord license area off the coast of Haugesund in western Norway in 2023.

The partners said they would work together to develop sustainable and cost-efficient technologies that include design, construction, fabrication and installation initiatives and other innovative solutions and new technology to lower costs. The collaboration aims to further develop capabilities across the Norwegian supply chain and strengthen Norway’s competitiveness in floating wind.

Stephen Bull, executive vice president of renewables at Aker Solutions, said: “Floating offshore wind is a huge industrial opportunity for the supply chain to collaborate and build on the decades of offshore expertise developed in the North Sea. Together with the consortium, we have the experience, innovation and cost-competitive models required to deliver the next full-scale floating offshore wind farm in Norway and take the industry to new, unexplored depths.”

Mainstream and Ocean Winds are currently developing two projects with an estimated capacity of 3 GW of floating offshore wind in the UK and South Korea. Statkraft and Mainstream have a separate partnership for the development of bottom-fixed offshore wind in Norway.

Tove Røskaft, head of offshore wind at Mainstream, added: “The offshore wind journey is just getting started in Norway and innovative collaboration models are needed to ensure we position Norway competitively in offshore wind. We believe that bringing together the strengths from across the Aker group, along with those of our partners Ocean Winds and Statkraft, will position Utsira Nord at the forefront of the floating wind industry globally, while bringing broad benefits to Norway through new jobs, new technology and new green energy.”