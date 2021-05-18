Major green fuels project set for Oman

An international consortium has announced an integrated green fuels mega project that will produce hydrogen in Oman.

The project will consist of 25 GW of renewable solar and wind energy at full capacity to produce millions of tons of zero-carbon green hydrogen per annum. The hydrogen can be used locally, exported directly, or converted into green ammonia for international export.

The consortium comprises of OQ, which is the Sultanate of Oman’s global integrated energy company, InterContinental Energy, green fuels developer, and EnerTech, a Kuwait government-backed clean energy investor and developer.

The consortium has been conducting wind and solar monitoring analysis in the Al Wusta Governorate in Central Oman since 2019. The project is also located near the coast for seawater intake and electrolysis.

Green hydrogen is expected to grow into a US$2.5 trillion market by 2050. Demand comes from the shipping sector, which requires green ammonia for its significant decarbonisation needs, the aviation sector, parts of the ground transportation sector, such as rail and trucking, as well as heavy industry located in areas such as North West Europe

The project should help transform Oman’s skills base and technical expertise in renewable energy, providing jobs during site construction and operation. Given the amount of equipment required at a project of this scale, it could also support the development of Oman’s renewable energy supply chain manufacturing and expertise.

Salim Al Huthaili, CEO Alternative Energy at OQ said the project aims to maximise utilisation of Oman’s natural resources of wind and solar to produce green hydrogen.

“Alternative energy is a key driver for OQ’s long-term growth and a cornerstone of its strategy. It is also in-line with the country’s ambitious Oman Vision 2040 that aims to diversify the nation’s resources and maximise the financial value derived,” he said.