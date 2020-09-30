Making ends meet

While short-sighted money managers and speculative traders on the high street are busy talking up the oil and tanker markets on the basis of the latest fake news, owners and operators on main street are scrambling to fix a six- to 12-month time charter deal to obtain a daily hire which will just about cover all costs.

After the massive joyride back in Q2, every owner now battens down the hatches. But in a market where most deals are done on spot terms, there is only so much you can do.

On...