Malaysia accuses another Aker Solutions manager of fraud

A manager of Aker Solutions’ Malaysian operating unit, Mohd Yusof Ab Rahman, was charged in the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with falsifying documents in the company’s application for license renewal from state-owned energy firm Petronas four years ago.

Aker Solutions said in a statement that it considers the charge to be groundless, and misuse of the court process as it takes place so soon after the discharge of a similar case.

Namely, this follows a charge which was brought against Aker Solutions’ manager, Ahmad Hatta Kamaruzzaman, in June last year, relating to the 2017 Annual Return of Aker Engineering Malaysia. He was discharged in November 2021 by the same court, which found the charge to be groundless and fundamentally defective.

Charges against Yusof are also related to the 2017 Annual Return. He has rejected the charge, and Aker Solutions said it will support him in filing the necessary objections.

Aker Solutions has been under Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission’s probe for allegedly misleading Petronas to win contracts, which in large part were reserved for ethnic Malays and indigenous people known as Bumiputera. According to local media, Yousof was allowed bail of RM10,000 ($2,400). If found guilty, he faces imprisonment for up to two years a fine, or both.