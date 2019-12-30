Home Sector Operations Malaysian authorities detain two ships for alleged illegal oil transfer December 30th, 2019 Jason Jiang Asia, Operations

The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has announced the detention of two vessels for illegal oil transfer operations around the Labuan port area.

According to MMEA, the cargo ship and oil tanker were suspected of illegally transferring oil from ship to ship during the night.

Further investigations found that the ships had transferred 37,000 litres of diesel worth MYR80,000 ($19,000) outside of the designated area stated in the Ship to Ship Notice.

Crew of both ships are being questioned further and could face up to two years in prison and a fine of MYR100,000 if convicted.