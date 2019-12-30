Malaysian authorities detain two ships for alleged illegal oil transfer

December 30th, 2019 Asia, Operations 0 comments

The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has announced the detention of two vessels for illegal oil transfer operations around the Labuan port area.

According to MMEA, the cargo ship and oil tanker were suspected of illegally transferring oil from ship to ship during the night.

Further investigations found that the ships had transferred 37,000 litres of diesel worth MYR80,000 ($19,000) outside of the designated area stated in the Ship to Ship Notice.

Crew of both ships are being questioned further and could face up to two years in prison and a fine of MYR100,000 if convicted.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

