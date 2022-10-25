Malaysia’s Surya Nautika books four fast crew suppliers at Strategic Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has secured an order from Malaysian operator Surya Nautika for a quartet of fast crew supply vessels.

The 40 m long vessels, designed by Southerly Designs of Australia in collaboration with Strategic Marine, will deliver to the licensed Petronas contractor progressively from the first quarter of 2023.

The latest contract is the third order Strategic Marine booked for these vessels from Malaysian operators.

Surya Nautika, provides marine transportation and offshore support services for the Malaysian offshore oil and gas industry, with clients such as Petronas, Shell and ExxonMobil.

The company currently owns and operates a fleet of seven crew boats and the new orders will combine both expansion and a fleet renewal programme. The company also provides diving and engineering services in Malaysia and is currently investing in a new saturation diving system and ROVs for its subsea business.

“Our FCB fleet will now expand to 10 ships during the course of next year which we expect to enable us to achieve economies of scale and to provide a wider range of services to our clients in the future,” said Muhamad Faez Bin Ab Gani Surya Nautika’s managing director