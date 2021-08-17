Mammut sets the green bar high for carriers

Swiss outdoor gear brand Mammut has set the bar very high for shipping lines keen to move its products.

Mammut has made an industry-leading climate commitment, saying it will transition to zero-emissions shipping vessels by 2030, and will shift business to carriers that have adopted slow steaming — deliberately slowing the speed of cargo ships to reduce fuel consumption — to help reduce carbon emissions in the interim. To date, this ranks among the most far reaching green shipping demands of any big brand. Others are expected to follow suit. Mammut will transition to zero-emissions shipping vessels by 2030



“Mammut’s industry-leading climate commitment sets the bar in the fashion industry for a rapid and necessary transition to zero-emissions maritime shipping. The latest IPCC report warns we are at code red for humanity, and illustrates the urgency with which we need polluting industries like fashion and shipping to clean up their acts,” commented Gary Cook, global climate campaigns director at NGO Stand.earth.

“Mammut’s commitment shows that companies have the power to end their maritime freight pollution. Now we are calling on Mammut’s competitors VF Corporation and Patagonia — as well as cargo shipping giants IKEA, Target, Amazon, and Walmart — to take similar steps to clean up their ocean shipping footprint,” said Madeline Rose, climate campaign director for another NGO, Pacific Environment.