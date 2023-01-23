Man goes missing from Valaris rig in UK North Sea

A major search operation was launched Sunday night after a worker fell overboard from the Valaris 121 jackup rig in the North Sea.

A 50-year-old man was reported missing at about 21.00 hrs local time some 160 km southeast of Aberdeen, while the rig was on its way to Dundee.

Nearby vessels, a Coastguard rescue helicopter and Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft were involved in the search efforts overnight that were called off earlier this morning.

Valaris spokesperson confirmed the disappearance of its employee and that the family had been informed, adding that the company’s emergency response procedures were activated immediately after the incident was reported and that the remaining 53 personnel on board have all been accounted for.

The 2013-built rig is currently on contract with Harbour Energy and is set to work for Petrofac and Shell in the UK North Sea later this year.