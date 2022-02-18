Management changes at Peel Ports

One of the UK’s largest port operators has announced hanges to its senior leadership team, taking effect from April 4.

Chairman Tom Allison is standing down but will remain on the board representing shareholder interests of Peel Group as a non-executive director.

Mark Whitworth will stand down as CEO but will assume the role of chairman, overseeing the strategic development and governance of the group.

Claudio Veritiero will take over as new CEO as the group readies to commence a new investment programme across its primary assets.

Whitworth joined Peel Ports as chief executive in 2010 and over his tenure has led major transformations across the business, including the launch of the Liverpool2 container terminal.

Veritiero joined Peel Ports last year with over 25 years of experience working in the infrastructure, logistics, property development and financing markets.

“Ports are a vital catalyst for the whole economy, not just the supply chain, with a crucial role to play in creating jobs and enabling economic regeneration. I look forward to working closely with the leadership teams across the business, our customers and our commercial and community partners, as we deliver the next phase of our growth journey,” Veritiero said yesterday.