Mangrove chalks up tidy profit from sale of newcastlemax quartet

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 5, 2021
Cengiz Tokios / MarineTraffic

Beijing-headquartered CITIC Group, a state-run investment vehicle, has entered the cape segment, tabling close to $220m for four 208,000 dwt newcastlemaxes, according to brokers.

The ships are named MP The Bruschi, MP The Vinatieri, MP The Harrison, and MP The Kraft. Two of the mammoths were launched last year, the remaining have hit the water this year.

The seller, US-based investment firm Mangrove Partners ordered the ships at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in 2017 for $48.5m per ship, significantly less than the $54.5m price tag Intermodal attaches to this deal.

CITIC has ships trading both domestically, and out of Singapore, via subsidiary, Cheng Xin Shipmanagement.

