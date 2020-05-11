Manila partially reopens main airport

May 11th, 2020 Asia, Operations 0 comments

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the main airport in the Philippines, reopened today for inbound international chartered and commercial flights.

All flights had been put on hold for eight days as quarantine facilities in the country had become too congested.

There are around 40,000 Filipino seafarers waiting to get home from across the world with their contracts having expired.

The resumption of operations at Manila’s main airport is limited to overseas Filipinos who are returning home to the Philippines. Foreign tourists and non-residents remain restricted from entering the country.

Inbound international chartered flights will only be allowed to land at NAIA on Mondays and Thursdays while international commercial flights are allowed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

All arriving passengers at NAIA will be tested for Covid-19 and required to go for a 14-day quarantine.

Sam Chambers

