Manila readies to welcome megamaxes

International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) has provided details of a brand new PHP15bn ($287m) berth under development at its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

Berth 8 will be done in two phases and will allow 18,000 teu class ships to call at the Philippine capital.

“The added capacity will allow us to stay ahead of demand and address the steadily increasing volume, a sure sign of economic recovery for our country. Berth 8 will be a game-changer for the city; it will take Manila’s port capabilities to a whole new level with the ability to handle the larger capacity ships and the additional volume that comes with them,” said Christian Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice president.

Berth 8 will add a total of 400 m quay and up to 12 ha of yard area in phases. Water alongside will be initially dredged to a depth of 13.5 meters with potential further deepening to 15 m draft.

The full build, including Berths 6 and 7 and combined with the 1,300 meters of Berths 1 to 5, will give MICT a total berth length of 2,300 m and expand the MICT berthing and total capacities by 21% and 25%, respectively.

Berths 6 and 7, which became operational in 2012 and 2014, respectively, can accommodate neo-panamax vessels with maximum capacities of up to 15,500 teu. Berth 7 was expanded by another 150 m in 2021, creating a 600 m contiguous quay with Berth 6. The two berths are currently equipped with five quay cranes but are designed to operate with six. The sixth quay crane is scheduled for delivery in July 2023, along with two other quay cranes for Berth 4. On completion, Berth 8 will be equipped with at least four quay cranes – two of which will be delivered in 2025 – which will be the largest in the terminal and in the country.

Aside from the construction of Berth 8, ICTSI has commenced the modernisation of Berths 1 to 5 and their backup and yard areas. The project includes the installation of additional reefer racks by April to accommodate approximately 300 teu of reefer cargo.