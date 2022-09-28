Manor Renewable Energy doubles CTV fleet with Opus Marine buy

UK-based Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) has acquired German crew transfer vessel (CTV) owner and operator Opus Marine for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2006, the Hamburg-based Opus operates in the German and Taiwanese offshore wind sectors.

The acquisition will see MRE’s fleet double from eight to sixteen CTVs, the majority of which are certified for 24 pax. The company also has two further hybrid design vessels and one multi-purpose workboat currently under construction.

“With the acquisition of OPUS, we gain a strong foothold in the German and Baltic markets together with facilitating our aspirations in Asia. The increase in fleet size is significant, with proven vessels of a low average age,” said Eric Briar, chief executive of MRE.