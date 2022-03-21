AsiaOperations

Many dead as ferry collides with cargo vessel in Bangladesh

Six people are confirmed dead and up to 20 are still missing after a general cargo vessel collided with a ferry transiting the Shitalakkhya River in Bangladesh.

River police seized the Rupshi-9 general cargo ship yesterday, although the master of the vessel had fled by the time the authorities arrived.

Videos show the ship’s bow ramming the Afsar Uddin ferry for 500 metres before the small passenger vessel sank with passengers leaping into the river to try and avoid being ploughed over by the cargo ship. The ferry was carrying more than 50 passengers when it collided.

A ferry sank in Dhaka in June last year after a collision with another vessel, killing at least 32 people.

