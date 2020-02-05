Maple Leaf springs for first post-panamax

February 5th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

Chinese handy specialist Maple Leaf, the shipowning arm of Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding, has dipped into the secondhand market. The shy 19-ship strong outfit was the highest bidder at an auction, securing its self its first post-panamax, the 14 year old, 91,000 dwt Duke Orsino, renamed Great Wencheng, for just under $10m. In 2016 the ship reportedly had heavy structural damage and was repaired and rebuilt.

Data compiled by VesselsValue on Maple Leaf shows that the owner has a young fleet list with an average age of nine years, which includes nine handies, two supramaxes and one traditional sized panamax bulker, in addition to five small tankers and a feeder boxship.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

