Maran Gas back at DMSE with $520m deal for two LNG newbuilds

Maria Angelicoussis-led Maran Gas Maritime has signed up for two LNG carrier newbuilds at South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) at most likely the highest price recorded to date.

The gas shipping unit of Greece’s Angelicoussis Shipping Group is paying KRW679.4bn ($519m at today’s exchange rate) to have the 174,000 cu m pair delivered by June 2027.

Angelicoussis Group has placed orders for 11 174,000 cu m LNG ships at DSME since November 2021 and 121 ships since 1994. Last November, the owner paid around $253m to DSME to secure another 174,000 cu m unit for delivery in 2026.

Earlier this month, Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) was revealed as the owner behind an order for a trio of LNG carriers at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in a $765m deal, or $255m per ship.