Maran Gas books two more LNG newbuilds at DSME

South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has landed a new deal with Maria Angelicoussis-led Maran Gas, a gas shipping unit of Greece’s Angelicoussis Shipping Group, to build two more 174,000 cu m liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The order, worth around $435m, comes hot on the heels of the $420m deal Maria Angelicussis penned with DSME for another 174,000 cu m pair at the beginning of this year.

The ships will be built at Okpo Shipyard and delivered in the second half of 2025. Both newbuilds will be equipped with a high-pressure dual-fuel propulsion engine (ME-GI) and a more advanced re-liquefaction system, DSME said.

DSME has won orders to build five LNG carriers so far this year. The shipyard’s orderbook currently stands at about $2.72bn which in addition to gas carries, includes a field control station for Chevron and six 15,500 teu LNG-fuelled containerships, which Splash understands are linked to Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Maritime.