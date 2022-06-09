Maran Gas in for more DSME LNG carriers

Maria Angelicoussis-led Maran Gas, a gas shipping unit of Greece’s Angelicoussis Shipping Group, has placed a new order at South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the construction of two 174,000 cu m liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The newbuilding pair, with a price tag of around $466m, follows two separate orders announced earlier this year, worth $420m and $435m, respectively.

The ships will be built at Okpo Shipyard and delivered in the first half of 2026. Both newbuilds will be equipped with a high-pressure dual-fuel propulsion engine (ME-GI) and a more advanced re-liquefaction system, DSME said.

Angelicoussis Group has placed orders for eight LNG carriers since November last year and 118 ships since 1994. To date, DSME has won orders for 18 LNG carriers, surpassing last year’s performance of 15 ships.