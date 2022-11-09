Maran Gas pays $253m for prized LNG slot at DSME

Maria Angelicoussis-led Maran Gas Maritime is paying top dollar for a prized LNG slot at its favoured yard.

The Greek owner has contracted Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to build a duel-fuel 174,000 cu m LNG ship, paying $253m to secure a 2026 delivery.

The ship will come with a shaft generator motor and an air lubrication system. The Angelicoussis family is among DSME’s greatest clients, ordering more than 200 ships there over the past 30 years.

The latest order takes DSME’s booked orders for 2022 to a total of $10.4bn.