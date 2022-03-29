March 2022 Review

The first month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine saw massive changes to global shipping with western economies shunning the world’s largest country. New sources of gas, coal and a raft of other commodities were sought from elsewhere, while sanctions stymied the Russian merchant fleet. Six merchant ships have been hit in the fighting to date, with one seafarer killed. Many foreign ships were left stranded in Ukrainian waters.
Ministry of Defense Ukraine
Bunker prices showed inc...
⊗
To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.