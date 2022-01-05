AsiaOffshoreShipyards

Marco Polo Marine develops ship recycling business in Indonesia

Southeast Asian offshore player Marco Polo Marine is branching out, developing a ship recycling business in Indonesia.

Subsidiary Marcopolo Shipyard has been given the go ahead by local authorities to deliver what it claims will be a green ship recycling solution. The group has also become the first shipyard in Indonesia to be certified and awarded the ISO 30000:2009 certificate. The ISO 30000 certification is recognised globally and often a prerequisite by shipowners as the shipping industry look to comply with the new European Union Regulation on Ship Recycling and the International Maritime Organization’s Hong Kong Convention.

Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine, commented: “Given the growing interest in sustainability by the shipping industry, we are excited to expand our shipyard services to include green ship recycling.”

