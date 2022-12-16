Marco Polo Marine lines up first deal for CSOV newbuild

Singapore offshore vessel player and shipyard Marco Polo Marine has lined up the first contract for its specialised offshore wind commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) newbuilding, set to enter the market in 2024.

PKR Offshore, the company’s Taiwan subsidiary, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vestas to deploy the vessel across several offshore wind farms in Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea over a three-year period, based on a minimum annual utilisation commitment.

The 83-m long CSOV is currently under construction at Marco Polo Shipyard in Batam, Indonesia. Co-developed by Marco Polo Marine and compatriot ship designer SeaTech, it will be the first CSOV to be designed in Asia and equipped with hybrid battery-based energy storage systems that will reduce carbon emissions by up to 20%.

“We are very pleased to have secured the maiden deployment for our new CSOV with Vestas, a major offshore turbine manufacturer. This milestone is a testament to our ability to build, own and operate highly specialised wind vessels that deliver the highest performance, quality and reliability for our customers,” said Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine.