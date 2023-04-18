Marco Polo Marine taps ammonia-to-power startup Amogy for its offshore wind fleet

Singapore offshore vessel player and shipyard Marco Polo Marine has partnered with US-based startup Amogy to install ammonia-to-power systems on its existing or newbuild offshore wind support vessels.

Marco Polo said the collaboration fits into its efforts to decarbonise the shipping sector and reduce the carbon footprint of offshore wind farms, but that it also allows Amogy to fine-tune its technology in order to more effectively support the specific types of wind vessels, including commissioning/service operation vessels (C/SOVs).

“We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Amogy and combine our environmentally friendly and innovative technologies. We think that Amogy’s ability to convert ammonia to gaseous hydrogen in our wind vessels is a step in the right direction that brings us closer to our long-term goal of decarbonising the maritime industry by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, it will help speed up the global transition towards clean energy sources,” said Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine.

The memorandum of understanding between the two companies follows Amogy’s recent $139m funding round led by South Korean conglomerate SK Innovations. Other investors included Singapore’s state holding company Temasek, the corporate-venture arm of oil giant Saudi Aramco, plus the investment firms AP Ventures and DCVC.

The funding is expected to enable Amogy to advance the development of its ammonia-to-power technology and bring its first product to the market in 2024. The company is also working on a zero-emission, ammonia-powered vessel project that is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023.

“The Asia-Pacific region’s commitment to clean fuels makes it important that we have an impact here, and we hope that our partnership with Marco Polo Marine can serve as a powerful example for other maritime operators,” added Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy.