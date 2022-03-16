Marco Polo Marine unveils new designs for wind farm service vessels

Singapore offshore vessel player and shipyard Marco Polo Marine has teamed up with ship designer Seatech to co-develop two new specialised offshore wind service, operation and maintenance vessels.

The MP S80-20 service operation vessel (SOV) and the S83-21 commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) have been designed to service the global offshore wind farm market and when completed, will be the first SOV and CSOV designed in Asia, Marco Polo Marine said.

The vessels will be equipped with a full suite of daughter craft, elevator towers and skidding systems, and feature hybrid battery-based energy storage systems (ESS), enhanced automation, and drone-equipped capabilities. These features should cut fuel consumption and emissions by up to 15% to 20% as compared to a non-diesel electric hybrid vessel, the company noted.

The SOV and CSOV will be able to accommodate up to 60 persons and up to 110 persons respectively. The SOV will function as a mother ship for wind turbine technicians performing maintenance and service work at offshore wind farms, while the CSOV is designed to support commissioning works during the construction of offshore wind farms, as well as their maintenance operations.