Marflet Marine linked to Pleiades product tanker pair

Spanish owner Marflet Marine has been linked by brokers to two separate deals for MR2 product tankers owned by Greece’s Pleiades Shipping.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are both reporting that Marflet has paid around $23m for the 2013-built (STX) MR2 Evinos . The BWTS-fitted ship is valued at $22.1m by online pricing portal VesselsValue.

VesselsValue data also links Marflet to another Pleiades MR2, the Glafkos, which it has listed as sold to Marflet for $23m.

Marflet currently has a fleet of four MR2s according to VesselsValue, with one newbuild set to deliver and another secondhand purchase listed, the 2009-built Atlantic Mirage from Diamond S Shipping.

If the secondhand deals are confirmed, Marflet will have doubled its fleet in the space of months.