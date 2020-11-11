EuropeTankers

Marflet Marine linked to Pleiades product tanker pair

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles November 11, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Marflet Marine

Spanish owner Marflet Marine has been linked by brokers to two separate deals for MR2 product tankers owned by Greece’s Pleiades Shipping.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are both reporting that Marflet has paid around $23m for the 2013-built (STX) MR2 Evinos. The BWTS-fitted ship is valued at $22.1m by online pricing portal VesselsValue.

VesselsValue data also links Marflet to another Pleiades MR2, the Glafkos, which it has listed as sold to Marflet for $23m.

Marflet currently has a fleet of four MR2s according to VesselsValue, with one newbuild set to deliver and another secondhand purchase listed, the 2009-built Atlantic Mirage from Diamond S Shipping.

If the secondhand deals are confirmed, Marflet will have doubled its fleet in the space of months.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close