Maria Angelicoussis offloads eight mini-capes

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 11, 2022
Maran Dry Management

Maria Angelicoussis has sealed a big deal, selling eight rare mini-capes, attached to her dry cargo arm, Maran Dry. Multiple brokers report that eight ballast water treatment fitted baby capes have been sold for around $200m to Chinese interests, which Splash understands is Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Group..

The ships are the 114,000 dwt Maran Progress, Maran Wisdom, Maran Zenith, Maran Aspiration, Maran Dawn, Maran Sun, Maran Ocean and Maran Sky, all ships built at Shanghai Shipyard between 2011 and 2014.

The last comparable deal for this niche ship type was in April last year. when India’s Essar Shipping sold six mini-capes, all 106,000 dwt ships built between 2011 and 2012, to steel giant ArcelorMittal. The price tag then was $81m en bloc.

