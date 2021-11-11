Maria Angelicoussis upholds strong DSME ties with gas carrier orders

The Angelicoussis family is among Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s very best clients.

With Maria Angelicoussis taking the helm this summer following the passing of her father, the close ties between Greek owner and Korean shipyard remain firmly in tact with DSME’s CEO flying into Athens this week to sign for a pair of LNG carriers. The two 174,000 cu m ships are costing a total of $411m, with both units due to have been delivered by November 2024. The contract comes with options for two more gas carriers.

DSME, like South Korea’s other shipbuilding majors, has smashed its sales targets for 2021 on the back of strong gas orders as well as a boom in newbuild boxship demand.