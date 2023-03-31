Marinakis in for LNG carrier duo

Capital Gas has been revealed as the owner behind an order for two liquefied natural gas carriers at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the holding company of HSI, announced the deal with an undisclosed shipowner for 174,000 cu m units in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Industry sources have linked the Greek owner to the pair set to deliver by the end of March 2027 at around $259.5m each.

The latest deal takes the fleet of Evangelos Marinakis-led company to 20 ships on a fully delivered basis.