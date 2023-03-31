Marinakis in for LNG carrier duo

EuropeGas

March 31, 2023
Capital Gas

Capital Gas has been revealed as the owner behind an order for two liquefied natural gas carriers at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the holding company of HSI, announced the deal with an undisclosed shipowner for 174,000 cu m units in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Industry sources have linked the Greek owner to the pair set to deliver by the end of March 2027 at around $259.5m each.

The latest deal takes the fleet of Evangelos Marinakis-led company to 20 ships on a fully delivered basis.

