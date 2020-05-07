Marinakis tipped to have taken Ridgebury suezmax pair

May 7th, 2020 Americas, Europe, Tankers 0 comments

As is often his way Bob Burke looks to have offloaded a brace of tankers at the latest peak of the market.

Broking reports list Ridgebury Tankers selling two vintage Japanese-built suezmaxes, the 2001-built Ridgebury Astari and the 2002-built Ridgebury Alina L for $37m en bloc, a figure very much in line with pricing estimates from VesselsValue.

Broking sources suggest the buyer of the pair is none other than Evangelos Marinakis’s Capital Ship Management, marking the Greek tycoon’s first ship acquisitions since recovering from coronavirus a few weeks ago.

In January Ridgebury Tankers sold the 19-year-old, Samsung-built 306,000 dwt Ridgebury Pride VLCC for a very firm $25m to undisclosed buyers just as volatile rates in the sector edged downwards.

In October last year, Ridgebury amazed the market by selling three 2001-built tankers for $98m en bloc, more than $30m higher than the price VesselsValue had for the trio at the time.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

