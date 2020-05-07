Home Sector Tankers Marinakis tipped to have taken Ridgebury suezmax pair May 7th, 2020 Sam Chambers Americas, Europe, Tankers

As is often his way Bob Burke looks to have offloaded a brace of tankers at the latest peak of the market.

Broking reports list Ridgebury Tankers selling two vintage Japanese-built suezmaxes, the 2001-built Ridgebury Astari and the 2002-built Ridgebury Alina L for $37m en bloc, a figure very much in line with pricing estimates from VesselsValue.

Broking sources suggest the buyer of the pair is none other than Evangelos Marinakis’s Capital Ship Management, marking the Greek tycoon’s first ship acquisitions since recovering from coronavirus a few weeks ago.

In January Ridgebury Tankers sold the 19-year-old, Samsung-built 306,000 dwt Ridgebury Pride VLCC for a very firm $25m to undisclosed buyers just as volatile rates in the sector edged downwards.

In October last year, Ridgebury amazed the market by selling three 2001-built tankers for $98m en bloc, more than $30m higher than the price VesselsValue had for the trio at the time.