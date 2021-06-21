Marine Money Decarbonization Index launches

Marine Money International has launched the Marine Money Decarbonization Index (MMDI), a global index of publicly traded companies actively pursuing decarbonisation technologies and services for maritime transportation and related infrastructure. The MMDI was created in collaboration with Breakwave Advisors and Sea/Switch Partners.

The index is available under the symbol MMDI and is currently accessible on Bloomberg and Reuters.

At launch, the index, which will rebalance quarterly, includes publicly traded companies engaged in next generation vessel technology, batteries, fuel cells, hydrogen, biofuels and offshore renewable energy solutions.

John Kartsonas, founder and managing partner of Breakwave Advisors, commented “MMDI is a key step towards capitalising on the ocean decarbonisation transition by providing investors with an easy way to track the performance of publicly traded sector leaders backed by comprehensive research and analytics.”