AmericasEnvironmentFinance and Insurance

Marine Money Decarbonization Index launches

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 21, 2021
0 159 1 minute read

Marine Money International has launched the Marine Money Decarbonization Index (MMDI), a global index of publicly traded companies actively pursuing decarbonisation technologies and services for maritime transportation and related infrastructure. The MMDI was created in collaboration with Breakwave Advisors and Sea/Switch Partners.

The index is available under the symbol MMDI and is currently accessible on Bloomberg and Reuters.

At launch, the index, which will rebalance quarterly, includes publicly traded companies engaged in next generation vessel technology, batteries, fuel cells, hydrogen, biofuels and offshore renewable energy solutions.

John Kartsonas, founder and managing partner of Breakwave Advisors, commented “MMDI is a key step towards capitalising on the ocean decarbonisation transition by providing investors with an easy way to track the performance of publicly traded sector leaders backed by comprehensive research and analytics.”

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 21, 2021
0 159 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button