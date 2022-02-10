MarineTraffic teams with Signal to offer vessel pricing data

VesselsValue, Clarksons and Maritime Strategies International (MSI) are among a host of data providers with a new rival when it comes to providing ship pricing estimates.

Vessel tracker MarineTraffic has partnered with Ioannis Martinos-led Signal Ocean to provide vessel valuations on its platform. MarineTraffic users will now see Signal Ocean’s estimated value of the ship when viewing a vessel’s details.

The move is part of the MarineTraffic 2022 strategy to broaden the data available on its platform. Founded 15 years ago, MarineTraffic currently gets 6m visits to its website every month.

MarineTraffic chief executive Dimitris Memos commented: “Our vision is to leave no waters uncharted and provide more information via our platform than ever before. We will be announcing further significant enhancements to MarineTraffic in the coming months.”

In January 2022, Signal’s benchmark assessment for a five-year-old capesize bulk carrier was up 37% versus January 2021. Tanker valuations over the past 12 months have seen an accelerated drop in values, although the new year started on an upward trend.