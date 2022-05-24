Marintec China shifts dates again

Covid has laid waste to event organiser plans in China once again. The 21st edition of Marintec China will now take place at the end of the year, pandemic conditions permitting.

The exhibition, second only to SMM in Hamburg in terms of square metres sold, was scheduled to run in December last year. It was postponed through to end June because of covid with organisers forced again this month to shift the dates to December 7 through 10.

The giant Shanghai New International Expo Center, which hosts trade shows such as Marintec China, was converted into the city’s largest central quarantine centre in March with more than 15,000 beds as the city entered a lengthy covid lockdown, which is still ongoing for millions of its citizens.

The rejigged maritime events calendar sees all four of the biggest brands appear in the same calendar year for the first time. Nor-Shipping took place last month, Posidonia is due to start in 10 days with SMM taking place in September.

China’s strict zero-coved policy has seen it jettison many prestigious events many months from now. Beijing announced earlier this month it will duck out of hosting the Asian Cup, a major football tournament that is scheduled for June next year.