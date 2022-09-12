Maritime CEO Forum Singapore line-up revealed

Packed with a stellar line-up of shipowners, the Maritime CEO Forums are ready to resume after a near three-year covid hiatus.

The exclusive, by-invite-only shipowner gatherings are organised by Splash with Singapore and Monaco lined up for this autumn.

The full speaker line-up for the Singapore event, due to take place at the iconic Fullerton Hotel on September 29, is released today. Full details of the Maritime CEO Forum taking place at the Monaco Yacht Club on October 12 will be released shortly.

High-level panels in Singapore include a decarbonisation debate, tanker and dry bulk market outlooks, a shipmanagement panel as well as a connectivity workshop.

Among confirmed speakers are the heads of shipping firms Berge Bulk, Concordia Maritime, Foreguard Shipping, LD Bulk and Seanergy Maritime Holdings while the event will also host top shipmanagement names including the heads of Synergy Marine Group, Thome Group, Union Marine Management, Wallem Group, and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

“The forum is designed as the anti-shipping conference, in that it will be a half-day with panels packed full of shipowner and shipmanager CEOs. No presentations, no slides, no selling, just the top people in the industry discussing pressing issues,” commented Grant Rowles, Splash’s commercial director.

The Maritime CEO Forum is deliberately limited in size to ensure all attendees can make the most of the day, network and then attendees can relax at the afterparty at the Fullerton’s Lighthouse which will include additional invited guests. For further details, click here.