Maritime CEO Forums to return next year

The Maritime CEO Forums have been rescheduled for the second half of 2021 and will take place at their regular venues.

This year’s events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The exclusive by-invite-only shipowner gatherings are organised by Asia Shipping Media (ASM), Splash’s parent company.

“While, of course, we’re disappointed we won’t be able to meet up with our shipping friends around the world this year, it is comforting to have had so many encouraging messages looking for our forums to come back as soon as possible,” commented Sam Chambers, ASM’s editorial director.