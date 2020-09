Maritime CEOs give their vision of the industry in 2030

Concluding our week-long look at how the shipping industry might look 10 years from now, we sought the views of 200 CEOs from top owner, operator and management companies from around the world.

Shipping in 2030, a report created in association with MacGregor, asked eight topical questions on the future of our sector. Results plus key comments below.

To access the full Shipping in 2030 magazine, click here.