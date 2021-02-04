Operations

Maritime employee survey launches

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 4, 2021
Halcyon Recruitment, Coracle Online and the Diversity Study Group are today launching their annual Maritime Employee Survey.

Now in its 12th year, this annual undertaking examines the impact of people centric issues on shore-based maritime and shipping employees around the world.

Last year’s results revealed some startling statistics in relation to the number of people who would consider new job opportunities, a lack of interaction from employers with their employees about personal development and an overwhelming number of employees feeling unsupported in their workplaces.

This year’s survey will not only revisit these questions but also takes a more in depth look at the impact of Covid-19 in the workplace and how we managed this as an industry with respect to our shore-based employees.

As always, the Maritime Employee Survey Report will be available to all who participate.

“This is your chance to help guide and influence, don’t miss out,” commented Heidi Heseltine, the founder of Halcyon Recruitment.

To take the survey, click here.

