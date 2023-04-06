Maritime NXT: Pairing passion with purpose

A well-known name in Singapore shipping circles has today launched his own consultancy.

Punit Oza, whose career has included stints at Precious Shipping, Torvald Klaveness, and most recently Wiz Bulk, has established Maritime NXT.

When questioned why, Oza tells Maritime CEO: “The simple answer is to give back to this amazing industry, pair my passion with a purpose and build on three pillars of trust, talent, and technology.”

Oza has joined the advisory boards of two projects – Go Beyond Digital and Tathya. The first one is looking to change how risk management and compliance is handled in the industry – marrying technology with basic commercial sense and the second one is an analytics company providing near-real-time economic indicators to the industry using analytics and deep tech satellite images. Oza is also talking to a few other companies and startups to expand the advisory role of Maritime NXT.

Oza and Maritime NXT are also passionate about driving the next maritime talent through training, teaching and mentoring. He is also on the hunt to invest in new startups.

“With two generations of my family in shipping, my past is inextricably linked to maritime, and my present is all about this lovely industry,” Oza says, adding: “I cannot think of a better way to give back to this amazing industry. Few people get to pursue their passions and fewer still get the chance to pair the passion with a purpose. I am lucky that I get the chance to do both.”

One of Oza’s first appointments in his new role will be moderating the dry bulk session at this year’s Maritime CEO Forum held at the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore on April 24.