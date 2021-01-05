Maritime UK appoints Sarah Kenny as its new chair

Maritime UK has announced the appointment of Sarah Kenny as its new chair, replacing Harry Theochari.

Kenny, who is CEO of BMT Group, was previously vice chair of Maritime UK and her successor as vice chair is Robin Mortimer, CEO of the Port of London Authority.

Kenny and Mortimer started their new roles on 1 January 2021 and will have a term of four years.

“I am honoured to be taking the chair of Maritime UK and be given the opportunity to serve the UK’s maritime industries at such a crucial time. Together with Robin Mortimer, I am looking forward to continuing the excellent work of Harry Theochari, the secretariat, and all members of Maritime UK,” said Kenny.

“There is no greater challenge facing humanity than the need to decarbonise our economy. We are committed to working with government to decarbonise our own sector and equally to explore how we move more freight onto the water to reduce emissions,” Kenny added.