Mark O’Neil appointed new president of InterManager

Columbia Shipmanagement president and CEO Mark O’Neil has been appointed president of ship management association InterManager, succeeding Bjørn Jebsen who has held the position since 2016.

Kuba Szymanski, InterManager Secretary-General, commented: “I am delighted to see Mark O’Neil elected as the President of InterManager.

“Mark brings with him a wealth of ship management experience. He has clearly laid out his plans for InterManager, which have the full support of our Executive Committee. I am looking forward to working with him and wish him all the best.”

O’Neil has set his sights on creating a single industry standard through his ONE Approach, which centres around the belief of the strength of the collective voice when the maritime industry speaks to governmental and international institutions about maritime issues.

“I’m delighted to have been elected as President of InterManager. I have always championed and shared InterManager’s values, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the team and implementing the ONE Approach,” O’Neil said. “The ONE Approach will call for a far greater interaction between InterManager and international institutions, governments affecting the maritime sector, operators, managers, and crew, with InterManager assuming the role of the voice for shipping.”