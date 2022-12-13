EuropeOperations

Mark O’Neil reelected president of InterManager

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 13, 2022
0 2 Less than a minute

Mark O’Neil, CEO of Columbia Shipmanagement, has been given another term as president of InterManager, the association for shipmanagers.

O’Neil vowed to increase membership further at the association, encouraging in-house shipmanagement teams to join alongside third-party ship and crewmanagers.

O’Neil commented: “The maritime world is evolving quickly in this post-pandemic era and shipmanagers need to speak out loudly and in unison on international issues to ensure ship management concerns and crew welfare are properly taken into account.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 13, 2022
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button