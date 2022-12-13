Mark O’Neil reelected president of InterManager

Mark O’Neil, CEO of Columbia Shipmanagement, has been given another term as president of InterManager, the association for shipmanagers.

O’Neil vowed to increase membership further at the association, encouraging in-house shipmanagement teams to join alongside third-party ship and crewmanagers.

O’Neil commented: “The maritime world is evolving quickly in this post-pandemic era and shipmanagers need to speak out loudly and in unison on international issues to ensure ship management concerns and crew welfare are properly taken into account.”