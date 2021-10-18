Marlow Navigation and Clearwater in tanker management tie-up

Marlow Navigation of Cyprus and Dutch-based Clearwater Ship Management have joined forces, intensifying and expanding their cooperation in management services for tanker vessels.

Marlow said the new partnership provides each company the ability to leverage additional expertise and resources to provide specialised and fully-fledged solutions.

Clearwater has been a specialist in tanker management since 1995. The company’s primary focus is on tankers, worldwide and short-sea trade. The synergy between the two companies will be further enhanced by Clearwater moving into Marlow’s premises in Rhoon, the Netherlands, although it maintains its existing contact details.

“We will offer our service and expertise to Marlow and their clients. At the same time, we will gain access to Marlow’s worldwide network of manning agencies and other service providing entities,” stated general manager, Clearwater Ship Management, Wessel van Leeuwen.