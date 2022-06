Citi has promoted from within for a replacement for Shreyas Chipalkatty as head of its shipping division.

Vassilios Maroulis, a 17-year veteran at Citi, has been appointed to the shipping post at the American bank. Maroulis was previously head of shipping for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Citi.

Chipalkatty, meanwhile, is on gardening leave pending the launch of his own new private venture.