Marseille to develop $851m hydrogen production facility

The port of Marseille has teamed up with H2V Fos to develop a renewable hydrogen production project with a capacity of 600 MW.

Requiring an investment of €750m ($851.6m), the installation will be deployed in the Caban area of Fos-sur-Mer in six phases from 2026 to 2031 over a total surface area of 36 hectares and associated with the CSF NSE (Strategic Committee for New Energy Systems) South Basin project. The Port of Marseille-Fos is taking a stake in the project.

The site will host six production units, each with a capacity of 100 MW, ensuring the delivery of 84,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen obtained by electrolysis of water and renewable energy. In a joint press release the Port of Marseille and H2V Fos, said the project will “enable the creation of 165 direct jobs and 100 indirect jobs”. The objective is to decarbonise the activities of the industrial port zone of Fos-sur-Mer and avoid 750,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

H2V has two other units in France launched in 2016. It has been investing, developing and building renewable hydrogen production plants of 100 MW or more since 2020. Its first two units are scheduled to be commissioned in 2022 at Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque in Hauts-de-France and the Port-Jérôme industrial zone in Normandy.

H2V Fos was created on 19 January 2021 and its head office is located in Carpiquet in Calvados (Normandy) where the family investment company that owns H2V Industry, Samsi-Invest, chaired by Alain Samson, is based.