Marshal Shipping linked to third ADS VLCC buy

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles October 26, 2020
United Arab Emirates-based Marshal Shipping has been named by brokers as the buyer of ADS Crude Carriers’ last VLCC, the 2002-built VLCC ADS Page.

Oslo-listed ADS announced the sale of the vessel last week for $25.5m, the same price as it sold another 2002-built VLCC, ADS Serenade, to Marshal Shipping earlier this month.

The Japanese-built vessel is scheduled for delivery to its new owners in November.

Marshal entered the VLCC sector in September, when it took delivery of another ADS VLCC, the ADS Stratus which has since been renamed Calliope.

VesselsValue currently lists Marshal, which also goes by the name Koban Shipping, with ten vessels including the Calliope. It also has five aframaxes, one handy tanker, a suezemax, a supramax bulk carrier and a container ship.

Meanwhile, ADS has now sold off its entire fleet of three VLCCs to Marshal.

