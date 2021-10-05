EuropeRegulatory

Martin Dorsman quits ECSA

Martin Dorsman, the secretary general of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA), has quit, deciding to pursue a different as yet unspecified career path. The Dutchman had been with ECSA since 2017.

ECSA has started the process to recruit new management. Katalin Dobránszky-Bartus and Sotiris Raptis will jointly lead the organisation as acting secretary generals.

“We warmly thank Martin for leading the organisation during challenging times and representing European shipowners at the important dialogue with numerous EU policymakers. During his office term, ECSA has continued to be the strong voice for European shipping” said Claes Berglund, president of ECSA.

