Martyn Wade steps down as Grindrod Shipping CEO

Martyn Wade has decided the time is right to head home to Europe, announcing his intention to step down as CEO at Singapore’s Grindrod Shipping at the end of this month after more than 14 years at the dry bulk concern. Stephen Griffiths, Grindrod Shipping’s CFO will take on an additional role as interim CEO as a search for a permanent new head gets underway.

During Wade’s watch, the shipping line was spun off from former South African parent Grindrod, it then listed on the NASDAQ and latterly Ed Buttery’s Taylor Maritime Investments came in for a sizeable acquisition of shares in the company.

Speaking with Splash, Wade let it be known he was in the market for more shipping executive positions.

“I will be returning to Europe after 12 years here in Singapore however will not be retiring from shipping as at the age of 63 and after 45 years in the industry it is in my blood and I have no doubt that there are some interesting opportunities out there to explore,” Wade said.