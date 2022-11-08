Massachusetts denies Avangrid motion to delay review of power purchase agreements

US power company Avangrid filed a motion in October with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) seeking a one-month suspension in the department’s review of power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the Commonwealth Wind project planned for development south of Martha’s Vineyard. The motion said the suspension would enable the parties to examine the effects of inflation and supply shortages on the project. Avangrid indicated that the project “is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward” under the existing PPAs.

DPU last week denied the motion. It said in an order that Commonwealth “is a sophisticated market participant well capable of factoring economic contingencies into its contract prices … and exercising its options under the existing PPAs.”

A spokesperson for Avangrid said the company “can present a proposal that would return the project to economic viability” and, according to Reuters, intends to present that information to the state in coming days.

Commonwealth said it “remains committed to the project.”