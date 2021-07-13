Massive 50 GW green hydrogen scheme launched in Australia

An international consortium comprised of InterContinental Energy, CWP Global and Mirning Green Energy, has unveiled a massive green fuels project in Western Australia that could produce up to 50 GW of renewable power, delivering up to 3.5m tonnes of green hydrogen or 20m tonnes of green ammonia each year for shipping and other industry sectors.

The so-called Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH) would produce hybrid wind and solar power over 15,000 sq km in south-east Western Australia, across the Shires of Dundas and the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. The project will be built in phases and green hydrogen or green ammonia will be provided for domestic and export markets, including in cofiring in power generation, the shipping sector, heavy industries such as steel, chemicals and mining, as well as the aviation sector. Brendan Hammond, chairman of WGEH, said: “The Western Green Energy Hub is historic on two fronts. First, the scale at which we will be able to deliver green fuels to markets and customers around the world, helping to move us all towards a net-zero future. The Western Green Energy Hub is a truly massive proposal that would see WA home to one of the world’s largest renewable energy projects

“Second, and possibly more importantly, the way in which we are working with the Mirning People, the original owners of the land, to create a truly long-term and sustainable multi-generational partnership that delivers enormous socio-economic benefits for the community.”

Mirning Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirning Traditional Lands Aboriginal Corporation, will have a meaningful carried equity stake in the project, together with a permanent seat on the WGEH consortium board.

Western Australia’s Hydrogen Industry Minister Alannah MacTiernan has welcomed the announcement of the hydrogen project proposal which could scale up to become one of the world’s largest renewable energy developments.

"Right across WA we are seeing renewable hydrogen projects taking their next steps forward – from the Kimberley to Esperance. Our State is perfectly positioned to lead the global renewable hydrogen industry, delivering a strong economic future for WA and becoming a major contributor to global decarbonisation," MacTiernan said.