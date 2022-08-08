AmericasPorts and Logistics

Massive fire at Cuba’s largest port for crude oil and fuel imports threatens electricity generation

Lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at Cuba’s main oil terminal in Matanzas on Friday, sparking a massive fire. The tank exploded just before midnight on Friday, spilling fuel that spread to the adjacent tank, which exploded around noon on Saturday.

One firefighter died and 16 people are missing after Saturday’s explosion. More than 100 people were injured.

On Monday, oil spread to a third tank, causing it to catch fire and collapse. So far, the fourth of eight tanks at the facility appears to be unaffected.

Matanzas is Cuba’s largest port for crude oil and fuel imports. According to a report from Reuters, Cuban heavy crude, as well as fuel oil and diesel stored in Matanzas, are mainly used to generate electricity on the island.

The fire could cause damage to pipelines and valves, meaning that tankers may not be able to discharge fuel until they are repaired, even if the facility’s docks are undamaged.

